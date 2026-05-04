Bihar Police Raid RJD MLA Osama Shahab's Residence In Siwan In Land Grab Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 4 (IANS) In a major development from Siwan in Bihar, district police on Monday conducted raids at multiple locations linked to Osama Shahab, the RJD MLA from Raghunathpur and son of late former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin.

The operation, led by DIG Nilesh Kumar, was carried out at the MLA's official residence in Nawalpur as well as his ancestral home in Pratappur, under the Hussainganj police station limits in the morning.

A thorough search is currently underway at both premises.

According to police sources, Osama Shahab has been accused of forcibly encroaching upon a doctor's land, along with assaulting and threatening his staff.

The case has been registered at the Mahadeva police station in Siwan.

Earlier, his bail plea was rejected by a district court, after which he reportedly absconded

DIG Nilesh Kumar stated that the investigation into the land encroachment and extortion case has yielded crucial evidence.

Following the issuance of a court warrant, coordinated raids were conducted at multiple premises linked to the accused.

Issuing a strong warning, the DIG said that the Siwan Police will take strict action against individuals involved in land grabbing.

“Do not attempt to encroach upon anyone's land. The Siwan Police will take strict legal action against such activities,” Kumar said.

He emphasised that all legal measures will be pursued against those attempting to encroach upon others' property.

He further revealed that Osama Shahab was not present at either location during the raids.

The police have also prepared a list of alleged land mafia operating in the district, though it has not been made public.

Authorities indicated that action will be taken systematically against such elements.

A heavy police presence was maintained throughout the operation, and surveillance in the area has been intensified.

Meanwhile, reports also indicate that security was deployed during an event marking the death anniversary of Mohammad Shahabuddin; however, Osama Shahab did not attend the event.