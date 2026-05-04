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Afghanistan Approves Investment to Develop Polymetallic Mine in Faryab
(MENAFN) Afghanistan has granted approval for a new mining project aimed at developing a polymetallic deposit in the Seh Ko area of Kohistan district in northern Faryab province, according to reports from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.
The agreement covers a mining site of approximately 1.12 square kilometers and involves a total investment of 24.33 million U.S. dollars. It is structured as a long-term contract lasting 30 years, conditional on strict adherence to national mining regulations, legal requirements, and all agreed contractual terms.
Beyond mineral extraction activities, the project is also expected to provide economic benefits at the local level. Authorities estimate that around 130 direct job opportunities will be created for Afghan workers. In addition, the development plan includes community-focused initiatives and social support programs intended to benefit surrounding areas.
Officials also confirmed that the royalty arrangement has been set at 16 percent of pure gold output, reflecting the characteristics of the deposit, which contains multiple metallic resources.
The agreement is being presented as part of broader efforts by the Afghan authorities to expand the country’s mining sector by attracting investment and encouraging resource development, while also emphasizing employment generation and regulatory compliance.
The agreement covers a mining site of approximately 1.12 square kilometers and involves a total investment of 24.33 million U.S. dollars. It is structured as a long-term contract lasting 30 years, conditional on strict adherence to national mining regulations, legal requirements, and all agreed contractual terms.
Beyond mineral extraction activities, the project is also expected to provide economic benefits at the local level. Authorities estimate that around 130 direct job opportunities will be created for Afghan workers. In addition, the development plan includes community-focused initiatives and social support programs intended to benefit surrounding areas.
Officials also confirmed that the royalty arrangement has been set at 16 percent of pure gold output, reflecting the characteristics of the deposit, which contains multiple metallic resources.
The agreement is being presented as part of broader efforts by the Afghan authorities to expand the country’s mining sector by attracting investment and encouraging resource development, while also emphasizing employment generation and regulatory compliance.
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