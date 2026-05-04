403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Australia Launches Long-Term National Plan to Address Childhood Obesity
(MENAFN) Australian child health experts have introduced a nationwide strategy aimed at tackling the growing issue of childhood obesity, with a focus on improving diet, physical activity, sleep habits, and heart health.
The program, called GenHEART and led by the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI), is planned to run for 10 years. It is designed to counter rising obesity rates not only among children but also among parents, according to an institute statement released Monday.
The initiative will build on Generation Australia, a major research platform that combines two long-term cohort studies following around 60,000 children and families across Victoria and Western Australia.
Experts involved in the program emphasized that early cardiovascular health plays a key role in reducing long-term disease risks. One of the lead researchers noted that “Good heart health in childhood is crucial to reducing the risk of chronic disease across a person's lifetime,” as stated by the institute.
The strategy includes plans for four large-scale trials starting in 2027. These studies will explore whether interventions such as earlier bedtimes, weight management support for parents, school-based blood pressure monitoring, and strength-focused physical activities can improve long-term health outcomes for children.
Researchers highlighted that key risk factors for cardiometabolic conditions—including excess weight gain, high blood pressure, low physical activity, and insufficient sleep—often begin developing during the early school years.
The program, called GenHEART and led by the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI), is planned to run for 10 years. It is designed to counter rising obesity rates not only among children but also among parents, according to an institute statement released Monday.
The initiative will build on Generation Australia, a major research platform that combines two long-term cohort studies following around 60,000 children and families across Victoria and Western Australia.
Experts involved in the program emphasized that early cardiovascular health plays a key role in reducing long-term disease risks. One of the lead researchers noted that “Good heart health in childhood is crucial to reducing the risk of chronic disease across a person's lifetime,” as stated by the institute.
The strategy includes plans for four large-scale trials starting in 2027. These studies will explore whether interventions such as earlier bedtimes, weight management support for parents, school-based blood pressure monitoring, and strength-focused physical activities can improve long-term health outcomes for children.
Researchers highlighted that key risk factors for cardiometabolic conditions—including excess weight gain, high blood pressure, low physical activity, and insufficient sleep—often begin developing during the early school years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment