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Israeli Court Extends Detention of Two Gaza Flotilla Activists
(MENAFN) An Israeli court has extended the detention of two foreign activists by two days after they were brought in for questioning following their participation in a Gaza-bound flotilla, according to reports.
The activists were part of a convoy of more than 50 vessels that had departed from France, Spain, and Italy with the stated aim of challenging Israel’s blockade of Gaza and delivering humanitarian supplies to the territory. Israeli authorities intercepted the flotilla in international waters near Greece earlier in the week, detaining around 175 activists during the operation.
Two individuals—Spanish national Saif Abu Keshek and Brazilian activist Thiago Ávila—were later brought before a court in Ashkelon. A legal representative for a rights organization involved in the case said prosecutors had sought a longer extension of four days, but the court ultimately approved a shorter two-day continuation of detention.
According to reports from the rights group Adalah, authorities have accused the activists of serious offences, including assisting an enemy during wartime and involvement with a prohibited organization. The defense has challenged the legal basis of the detention, arguing that the interception occurred in international waters and therefore falls outside Israeli jurisdiction.
The same legal group has also reported claims made by the activists describing harsh treatment during and after their detention, including allegations of physical abuse, isolation, and being blindfolded for extended periods. One of the activists reportedly described being beaten during the interception, losing consciousness on multiple occasions.
No formal charges have been filed so far. The rights group also stated that both activists have begun a hunger strike in protest against their detention and alleged treatment while in custody.
The activists were part of a convoy of more than 50 vessels that had departed from France, Spain, and Italy with the stated aim of challenging Israel’s blockade of Gaza and delivering humanitarian supplies to the territory. Israeli authorities intercepted the flotilla in international waters near Greece earlier in the week, detaining around 175 activists during the operation.
Two individuals—Spanish national Saif Abu Keshek and Brazilian activist Thiago Ávila—were later brought before a court in Ashkelon. A legal representative for a rights organization involved in the case said prosecutors had sought a longer extension of four days, but the court ultimately approved a shorter two-day continuation of detention.
According to reports from the rights group Adalah, authorities have accused the activists of serious offences, including assisting an enemy during wartime and involvement with a prohibited organization. The defense has challenged the legal basis of the detention, arguing that the interception occurred in international waters and therefore falls outside Israeli jurisdiction.
The same legal group has also reported claims made by the activists describing harsh treatment during and after their detention, including allegations of physical abuse, isolation, and being blindfolded for extended periods. One of the activists reportedly described being beaten during the interception, losing consciousness on multiple occasions.
No formal charges have been filed so far. The rights group also stated that both activists have begun a hunger strike in protest against their detention and alleged treatment while in custody.
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