Nagaland Bypoll: BJP Retains Koridang Assembly Seat

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, May 4 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), constituent of the ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA), retained the Koridang Assembly seat in Nagaland, where the by-election was held on April 9, and the results were declared on Monday.

According to the Election Commission, BJP candidate Daochier I. Imchen defeated Independent candidate Major Toshikaba (Retd) by a margin of 3,123 votes.

Imchen secured 7,317 votes, while the Independent candidate, Major Toshikaba (Retd), bagged 4,194 votes.

Imchen, 35, has been elected to the Nagaland state Assembly for the first time.

Nagaland Chief Minister and PDA supremo Neiphiu Rio congratulated BJP candidate Daochier I. Imchen for his election to the state Assembly.

The Chief Minister said in a post on his X handle:“Congratulations to PDA consensus candidate, Shri Daochier I. Imchen of BJP, on winning the 28 Koridang A/C by-election. The mandate reflects public confidence in our shared vision. We remain committed to advancing development and progress, and are grateful for the support.”

“Grateful to the electorate for reposing faith in the PDA coalition, and appreciation to all the party workers of the alliance for their dedication and hard work. We are motivated to work harder for the all-round progress of Nagaland,” Rio stated.

The BJP is a constituent of the ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

BJP nominee Imchen is the son of the late legislator Imkong L. Imchen, and was the consensus candidate of the multi-party PDA alliance.

A total of six candidates were contesting the by-election. Other candidates included T. Chalukumba Ao of the Congress and Independent candidate Imchatoba Imchen. The Congress nominee secured only 144 votes.

The results were declared after three rounds of counting at the Mokokchung District Deputy Commissioner's office. Election officials said that, as per the Election Commission guidelines, postal ballots were counted first, followed by votes stored in the EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines).

The by-election held on April 9 was necessitated following the demise of sitting BJP MLA Imkong L. Imchen, who passed away on November 11, 2025, at a private hospital in Guwahati after a brief illness. He was 75 years old.

The bypoll recorded a voter turnout of 82.21 per cent on April 9, with electors casting their votes across 30 polling stations. In view of the election-related violence reported on April 5 and 6, which resulted in one fatality, several injuries, and damage to vehicles, a robust multi-tier security arrangement had been deployed in and around the counting centre to prevent any untoward incidents.