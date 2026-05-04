West Bengal Has Chosen BJP After Thoughtful Decision: Manjinder Singh Sirsa

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday said that the people of West Bengal have made a "thoughtful decision" in favour of the BJP, as early trends in the Assembly elections showed the party taking the lead, while also expressing confidence that the party would form its government in Punjab in 2027.

Reacting to the trends, Sirsa said that the people of Bengal have a history of giving governments long tenures and do not make hasty decisions.

"We have been repeatedly saying that the Trinamool Congress has committed atrocities against the people of Bengal - the people there are very courageous and thoughtful. They never take decisions in haste; they decide after much thought. And this decision too has been made thoughtfully," he told IANS.

Drawing a parallel with the state's political past, Sirsa said, "When they removed the Congress, they gave it a very long time. Then they gave the Communists a long time as well. Now they gave Mamata a long time too. They never take decisions in a hurry."

He added that after a prolonged period, the electorate has now decided that only the BJP can bring meaningful change in the state.

"But now, after a very long time, they have finally made a decision - that for Bengal, only the BJP can be meaningful, and only the BJP can bring change," he said.

Responding to allegations by the Congress that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had a role behind BJP's gains, Sirsa took a swipe at the opposition.

"Well, whether it's someone's hand or someone's leg - in the end, it's the hand that presses the button for voting, right?" he remarked.

In a lighter vein, he added, "Good thing the EVM didn't come up today - its 'heartbeat' had been racing since morning, wondering if its name would get dragged in again. Thankfully, today they left the EVM alone and went after Mamata instead."

Sirsa also expressed confidence about BJP's future prospects, stating, "Similarly, a BJP government will also be formed in Punjab in 2027. People of Punjab will give a chance to BJP."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga attributed the party's lead in West Bengal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the dedication of party workers.

"We win under the leadership of PM Modi. We win with PM Modi. We win with the trust of PM Modi," Bagga told IANS.

He further said that the outcome reflects the hard work and sacrifices of BJP workers on the ground.

"This is the victory of the hundreds and thousands of BJP workers who worked hard there and made sacrifices. This is their victory," he added.