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Kuwait Reportedly Records Zero Oil Exports Amid Strait of Hormuz Disruption
(MENAFN) Kuwait has reportedly recorded no crude oil exports in the previous month, marking what is described as the first such suspension in decades, according to shipping monitoring data.
The country, a major U.S. ally hosting thousands of American troops and serving as a key logistical hub in the region, has historically produced around 2.7 million barrels of oil per day and exported roughly 1.85 million barrels daily, with major buyers including Asian markets such as China, India, and South Korea.
According to reports, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation declared force majeure on April 17, halting exports after maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was significantly disrupted. The disruption has been linked to ongoing regional tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which have affected key shipping routes.
Oil is a central pillar of Kuwait’s economy, accounting for around half of its GDP and generating the vast majority of government revenue through petroleum exports.
Despite the export halt, production has reportedly continued at a reduced level, with estimates placing output at around 1.2 million barrels per day in early May 2026.
Shipping data cited by monitoring services indicated that while crude production has not fully stopped, export activity was effectively suspended for the month. The situation has been compared by some analysts to earlier disruptions during the early 1990s Gulf conflict.
Global oil markets have remained volatile amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and uncertainty surrounding key maritime routes. Prices have risen sharply in recent months, with crude reportedly trading above $120 per barrel, reaching levels not seen since 2022.
The broader situation remains fluid, with continued instability in regional shipping lanes and ongoing diplomatic efforts failing to produce a lasting resolution.
The country, a major U.S. ally hosting thousands of American troops and serving as a key logistical hub in the region, has historically produced around 2.7 million barrels of oil per day and exported roughly 1.85 million barrels daily, with major buyers including Asian markets such as China, India, and South Korea.
According to reports, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation declared force majeure on April 17, halting exports after maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was significantly disrupted. The disruption has been linked to ongoing regional tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which have affected key shipping routes.
Oil is a central pillar of Kuwait’s economy, accounting for around half of its GDP and generating the vast majority of government revenue through petroleum exports.
Despite the export halt, production has reportedly continued at a reduced level, with estimates placing output at around 1.2 million barrels per day in early May 2026.
Shipping data cited by monitoring services indicated that while crude production has not fully stopped, export activity was effectively suspended for the month. The situation has been compared by some analysts to earlier disruptions during the early 1990s Gulf conflict.
Global oil markets have remained volatile amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and uncertainty surrounding key maritime routes. Prices have risen sharply in recent months, with crude reportedly trading above $120 per barrel, reaching levels not seen since 2022.
The broader situation remains fluid, with continued instability in regional shipping lanes and ongoing diplomatic efforts failing to produce a lasting resolution.
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