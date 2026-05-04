Zelensky Arrives At European Political Community Summit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the arrival was streamed on the website of the EU Council.

Volodymyr Zelensky stated that among the topics to be discussed at the summit will be accelerating the implementation of the €90 billion European support package for Ukraine.

“During the week, a little bit more, 90 billion [support loan] was unblocked for us. It is very important for support. And it is very important to strengthen Ukraine. And now we will speak about what days we can have the packages of this money to strengthen our people,” the president emphasized.

According to him, the issue of Ukraine's accession to the EU and further support for our country amid Russian aggression will also be raised in Yerevan.

As reported, the Ukrainian president arrived in Armenia yesterday. Following a series of meetings and negotiations ahead of the European Political Community summit, Volodymyr Zelensky outlined three key objectives of his visit. First: to bring the war to a satisfactory conclusion. Second: to accelerate the implementation of the €90 billion European support package for Ukraine. Third: to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and energy support.

Zelensky discusses strengthening air defense with Finnish PM

Forty-eight heads of state and government have been invited to this year's summit in Yerevan, which will take place under the slogan“Building the Future: Unity and Stability in Europe.” For the first time, a country from outside Europe, Canada, will participate in the European Political Community forum, represented by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Photo: Still from a video