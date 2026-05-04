New Power Outages Reported In Four Regions Due To Enemy Shelling, Says Ukrenergo

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the NPC Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook.

“As a result of enemy attacks on energy infrastructure facilities, as of this morning, there are new power outages in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions. Where safety conditions allow, emergency repair work has already begun,” the statement reads.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Monday, electricity consumption was 14.7% lower than the level of the previous working day, May 1. The decrease in consumption is due to rising air temperatures across Ukraine and clear weather, which has led to increased operation of residential solar power plants.

Ukrenergo highlights the importance of a rational approach to electricity consumption. In particular, the power system operator advises shifting active energy consumption to the period from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

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"In the evening hours, there remains a need for energy saving. Please limit the use of high-power electrical appliances in the evening hours-from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.," the power system operator adds.

As reported, Ukrenergo notes that no power outages are schedule on May 4.

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