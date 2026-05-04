Baku, Belgrade Strengthen Sports Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan and Serbia have held high-level talks on expanding cooperation in the field of sports, focusing on future joint projects and international collaboration, AzerNEWS reports.

A bilateral meeting was held between Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, and Serbia's Minister of Sports, Zoran Gajic.

The meeting took place during the visit of the Serbian delegation to Azerbaijan within the framework of the launch of direct Baku–Belgrade flights.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the field of sports between the two countries.

They also discussed opportunities for mutual exchange of experience, implementation of joint projects, and cooperation in international sporting events.

Note that the direct flights between Baku and Belgrade were launched on May 3, 2026.

The route is operated by Air Serbia and runs several times a week, with a flight time of around 3.5–4 hours, significantly improving travel convenience between the two countries. Azerbaijan and Serbia have gradually strengthened their cooperation in the field of sports, building a structured partnership based on official agreements, institutional exchanges, and high-level dialogue between sports authorities. A key step in this relationship was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on sports cooperation between the relevant ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia. This agreement provides a legal and organizational framework for collaboration in areas such as athlete development, coaching exchange, sports science, and joint training programs. It also supports cooperation in organizing international tournaments and sharing professional expertise between sports institutions of both countries. In practice, this cooperation focuses on exchange programs for athletes and coaches, allowing both sides to benefit from different training methods and competitive experiences. It also encourages participation in international competitions hosted by either country, helping athletes gain broader exposure and improve performance at the global level.