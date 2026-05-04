Spanish PM's Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Ankara

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A plane carrying Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez made an emergency landing in Ankara after experiencing a technical issue, AzerNEWS reports.

According to sources from the Prime Minister's office cited by EFE, the official Airbus A310 aircraft transporting Sánchez from Madrid to Yerevan for the European Political Community meeting was forced to land in Ankara due to a minor technical malfunction.

Officials emphasized that the issue was not serious, but standard safety protocols were followed. Sánchez is expected to spend the night in Ankara and continue his journey to Yerevan early the next morning.

It did not give any details on the nature of the technical problem.

European leaders are gathering in the Armenian capital Yerevan for the EPC meeting, which starts Monday.

This is not the first time Sánchez has faced travel disruptions due to aircraft problems. On September 4, 2025, he was unable to attend a meeting in Paris related to Ukraine after a technical fault forced his Falcon jet to return to Madrid mid-flight. On that occasion, the Spanish leader participated in the meeting remotely.

Photo: AA