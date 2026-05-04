PM Pashinyan Credits European Political Community With Advancing Armeniaazerbaijan Peace

"The EPC forum is very important. It played a crucial role in establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during his speech at the 8th European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, AzerNEWS reports.

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