Azerbaijan Facilitates Another Fertilizer Transit To Armenia

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A new shipment of fertilizer from Russia to Armenia is set to transit through Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

​According to the information, 10 wagons of fertilizer will be sent to Armenia.

​The wagons are expected to be dispatched from the Bilajari station at 15:00.

​Yesterday, a shipment consisting of 8 wagons carrying 536 tons of fertilizer was also dispatched from Bilajari station toward Boyuk Kesik.

The development follows a key policy shift announced on October 21, 2025. In a joint press statement with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confirmed that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the period of occupation. The first shipment under this new framework consisted of Kazakh grain delivered to Armenia.