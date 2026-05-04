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Russian Far East Coal Mine Collapse Kills Eight Miners
(MENAFN) Eight miners lost their lives following a devastating underground collapse at a coal mine in Magadan, located in Russia's Far East, according to an official statement released Monday.
Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed that a search-and-rescue operation had been conducted and that the remains of all eight victims had been successfully recovered from the rubble.
"Today, at the site of the rock collapse in the Susumansky urban district, the bodies of four more deceased coal enterprise workers were found. In total, mine rescuers have recovered the bodies of eight people from under the rubble," the ministry said.
Authorities confirmed that the active phase of the rescue operation has concluded, with no remaining individuals believed to be trapped beneath the debris.
The Magadan Region Prosecutor's Office has assumed supervisory oversight of the rescue proceedings, ensuring legal and procedural accountability throughout the operation.
Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed that a search-and-rescue operation had been conducted and that the remains of all eight victims had been successfully recovered from the rubble.
"Today, at the site of the rock collapse in the Susumansky urban district, the bodies of four more deceased coal enterprise workers were found. In total, mine rescuers have recovered the bodies of eight people from under the rubble," the ministry said.
Authorities confirmed that the active phase of the rescue operation has concluded, with no remaining individuals believed to be trapped beneath the debris.
The Magadan Region Prosecutor's Office has assumed supervisory oversight of the rescue proceedings, ensuring legal and procedural accountability throughout the operation.
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