Indonesian President's Ties To Personal Aide Go Viral

MENAFN - Asia Times) Out came the cake, while the president applauded. The surroundings were palatial, but what else could you expect from the Four Seasons George V in Paris, whose most expensive rooms run to US$30,000 a night.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was visiting France in April on official business, but for many watching the video, it seemed no expense was spared to celebrate the birthday of the president's close personal aide, Cabinet Secretary Lieutenant Colonel Teddy Indra Wijaya.

Posted on Teddy's official Instagram on April 14, and surprisingly not since deleted, the video went viral. At a time when Indonesians are feeling the pinch and government department budgets are being slashed in the name of efficiency, the reaction was decidedly negative.

Last week, the backlash took a dramatic turn on April 30. Amien Rais, former leader of the powerful Muslim organization Muhammadiyah and head of a small political party, posted a video on YouTube making hot allegations about Teddy and his relationship with Prabowo.

In the context of a socially conservative Muslim country the claims were explosive. He further urged Prabowo to assert his warrior spirit and ditch Teddy.

The video was quickly deleted after the Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs, Meutya Hafid, condemned it as defamatory. But clips of its most provocative sections are still circulating widely online. Amien Rais is sticking to his guns, inviting Teddy to sue him over the allegations.

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Some might dismiss this as merely another scurrilous episode in Indonesian politics. But the fact that these allegations were made reflects growing elite disquiet about Prabowo's leadership.

Indonesia's presidency has long had a regal element. The 37-year-old Teddy occupies the often unfortunate role of royal favorite. He is someone whose trusted personal relationship with the de facto monarch has propelled them to power and influence far beyond their usual status, which in turn has sparked resentment.

So why the disquiet? Prabowo rose to power in 2024, promising good economic times. He predicted 8% GDP growth, which in turn would fund laudable social programs like free school meals and make the country respected on the world stage.

Instead, in 2025, growth remained stubbornly around the usual 5%, government revenues fell, and cost-of-living issues began to bite.

Grumbling spread to privileged classes as well. Sweeping cuts to departmental budgets to free up money for the school meals program ruffled bureaucratic feathers. And, Indonesia's oligarchs faced mass confiscation of land alleged to have been acquired corruptly and pressure to subscribe to“Patriot Bonds” at 2%.

In August, the country saw its worst riots since 1998 when the dictatorial President Suharto, Prabowo's former father-in-law, was forced to step down.

Being too critical of the president carries big risks. With little real opposition in parliament, former vice president Jusuf Kalla had become an unofficial spokesman for loyal criticism.

Last month, he was suddenly reported to the police for alleged blasphemy over anodyne comments in a speech to university students. Other critics have been jailed and then showily granted presidential pardons.

But even if they won't voice it publicly, many in elite circles feel the country is adrift and blame it on Prabowo's leadership style.

The president, many find, is hard to reach, especially for those bearing bad news or unwelcome views. Access is governed by a tight-knit circle of young male aides, hand-picked and patronized by Prabowo.

The luckless Teddy is the most prominent of these. A promising young officer in Indonesia's military, he served as an aide to former president Joko Widodo and then from 2020 to Prabowo, then the defense minister.

When Prabowo assumed the presidency, Teddy's professional trajectory went meteoric, raising eyebrows along the way. He was appointed Cabinet Secretary, a position usually reserved for veteran political wranglers.

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And, to give him a status suitable to the role, he was promoted from major to lieutenant colonel, in a process that contravened military regulations governing promotions.

This rise would have always raised hackles. Combined with his status as gatekeeper to presidential access at a time of growing disquiet about the country's leadership, plus alleged personal lines of attack and attitudes towards him in some quarters, are positively sulfurous.

Malicious rumor and innuendo proliferated behind closed doors, then in internet comment sections, until finally it burst out into the public domain.

Under different circumstances, such rumors would likely not matter. In neighboring Malaysia, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has long been subjected to similar attacks by opponents. But time has taken away their sting, and his political grip is such that he has been able to shrug them off.

However, in Indonesia, things are shakier. And, if economic conditions continue to worsen, if privileged groups, not just the poor, begin to feel squeezed, if the executive continues to be seen as out of touch and if open criticism of Prabowo is seen as risky, then popular anger is going to settle on a soft target.

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