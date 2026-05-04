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EU Leaders Convene in Yerevan for Key Talks on Security, Democracy, Energy
(MENAFN) European leaders are meeting on Monday in Armenia’s capital, Yerevan, for the eighth European Political Community summit, where discussions are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in areas such as democracy, energy security, and economic relations, according to reports.
The summit is being held under the theme “Building the Future: Unity and Stability in Europe,” and is co-chaired by European Council President António Costa and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
A separate EU–Armenia summit is scheduled for Tuesday, aimed at deepening bilateral relations. Armenia previously signaled its intention to pursue EU membership, marking a notable shift away from Russian influence.
More than 40 countries are expected to participate in the two-day gathering, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Ahead of the summit, Starmer met with Zelenskyy on Sunday to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with European partners and ensuring the protection of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure amid its ongoing war with Russia.
Türkiye is also attending at a high level, with Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz representing the country, the most senior Turkish participation since 2008. This reflects continued momentum in normalization efforts between Türkiye and Armenia.
Relations between the two countries have entered one of their most active phases since the 1990s, driven by recent diplomatic steps aimed at improving ties.
The summit is being held under the theme “Building the Future: Unity and Stability in Europe,” and is co-chaired by European Council President António Costa and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
A separate EU–Armenia summit is scheduled for Tuesday, aimed at deepening bilateral relations. Armenia previously signaled its intention to pursue EU membership, marking a notable shift away from Russian influence.
More than 40 countries are expected to participate in the two-day gathering, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Ahead of the summit, Starmer met with Zelenskyy on Sunday to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with European partners and ensuring the protection of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure amid its ongoing war with Russia.
Türkiye is also attending at a high level, with Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz representing the country, the most senior Turkish participation since 2008. This reflects continued momentum in normalization efforts between Türkiye and Armenia.
Relations between the two countries have entered one of their most active phases since the 1990s, driven by recent diplomatic steps aimed at improving ties.
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