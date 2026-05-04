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Australia, Japan Seal Defense, Minerals Pacts in Canberra Summit
(MENAFN) Australia and Japan formalized a sweeping set of bilateral agreements on Monday, spanning critical minerals, defense collaboration, and economic security — sealing the deals during high-level summit talks in Canberra.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who arrived in Australia on Sunday for an official state visit, joined Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in signing a joint statement encompassing critical minerals, economic cooperation, and energy security following their bilateral summit. Altogether, the two leaders endorsed five formal outcome documents, including a landmark joint declaration on economic security.
Albanese framed the deepening partnership as a strategic necessity in an increasingly volatile global landscape: "In a complex strategic environment, cooperation between Australia and Japan is essential to maintaining a peaceful, stable and prosperous region."
The Australian leader went further on the defense dimension, stating: "Enhanced defence and security cooperation between Australia and Japan increases interoperability between our defence forces, ensuring Australia and Japan can work closely together to support regional peace and security."
Monday's agreements build on significant groundwork already laid between the two allies. Just last month, Tokyo and Canberra finalized a landmark $7 billion defense deal under which Japan will supply Australia with 11 warships — one of the most consequential bilateral defense transactions in recent memory.
Speaking at a joint news conference, Takaichi characterized the relationship in notably strong terms, describing the two nations as "the front-runners of collaboration among like-minded partners" who "share a firm commitment to contributing to peace and stability in the region and the international community" — going so far as to invoke the term "quasi-alliance" to define current ties.
According to Australia's prime ministerial office, the agreed defense priorities include expanded intelligence sharing, joint development and production of defense capabilities, co-sustainment arrangements, advanced weapons testing, intensified military exercises, and collaborative maintenance of shared assets. Both countries also pledged to work jointly on securing critical supply chains and vital maritime corridors.
Takaichi's Canberra visit caps a five-day regional tour that previously took her through Vietnam, arriving at a symbolically charged moment — 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the foundational treaty of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who arrived in Australia on Sunday for an official state visit, joined Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in signing a joint statement encompassing critical minerals, economic cooperation, and energy security following their bilateral summit. Altogether, the two leaders endorsed five formal outcome documents, including a landmark joint declaration on economic security.
Albanese framed the deepening partnership as a strategic necessity in an increasingly volatile global landscape: "In a complex strategic environment, cooperation between Australia and Japan is essential to maintaining a peaceful, stable and prosperous region."
The Australian leader went further on the defense dimension, stating: "Enhanced defence and security cooperation between Australia and Japan increases interoperability between our defence forces, ensuring Australia and Japan can work closely together to support regional peace and security."
Monday's agreements build on significant groundwork already laid between the two allies. Just last month, Tokyo and Canberra finalized a landmark $7 billion defense deal under which Japan will supply Australia with 11 warships — one of the most consequential bilateral defense transactions in recent memory.
Speaking at a joint news conference, Takaichi characterized the relationship in notably strong terms, describing the two nations as "the front-runners of collaboration among like-minded partners" who "share a firm commitment to contributing to peace and stability in the region and the international community" — going so far as to invoke the term "quasi-alliance" to define current ties.
According to Australia's prime ministerial office, the agreed defense priorities include expanded intelligence sharing, joint development and production of defense capabilities, co-sustainment arrangements, advanced weapons testing, intensified military exercises, and collaborative maintenance of shared assets. Both countries also pledged to work jointly on securing critical supply chains and vital maritime corridors.
Takaichi's Canberra visit caps a five-day regional tour that previously took her through Vietnam, arriving at a symbolically charged moment — 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the foundational treaty of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.
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