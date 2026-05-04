403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kallas Says Possible US Troop Pullback from EU Comes at Unexpected Time
(MENAFN) The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, described the timing of a potential US troop withdrawal from Europe as “surprising,” amid reports that the reduction could take place within six to twelve months, according to remarks made on Monday.
Speaking at the 8th meeting of the European Political Community in Yerevan, she noted that while discussions about a possible reduction of US forces in Europe have been ongoing for some time, the timing of the latest developments was unexpected.
She emphasized that the situation reinforces the importance of significantly strengthening Europe’s role within NATO and taking greater responsibility for its own security.
“We have to do more ourselves,” she said, adding that US forces stationed in Europe serve not only European security interests but also American strategic interests.
When asked about the position of Donald Trump, Kallas stated that no US representatives were present at the meeting to clarify the administration’s stance.
The comments follow a Pentagon announcement regarding a planned reduction of US troops in Germany, the largest American military base network in Europe. The move comes amid rising tensions between Washington and European allies over the Iran conflict and trade tariffs.
According to a Pentagon spokesperson, approximately 5,000 troops are expected to be withdrawn from Germany under an order issued by the US defense leadership.
Speaking at the 8th meeting of the European Political Community in Yerevan, she noted that while discussions about a possible reduction of US forces in Europe have been ongoing for some time, the timing of the latest developments was unexpected.
She emphasized that the situation reinforces the importance of significantly strengthening Europe’s role within NATO and taking greater responsibility for its own security.
“We have to do more ourselves,” she said, adding that US forces stationed in Europe serve not only European security interests but also American strategic interests.
When asked about the position of Donald Trump, Kallas stated that no US representatives were present at the meeting to clarify the administration’s stance.
The comments follow a Pentagon announcement regarding a planned reduction of US troops in Germany, the largest American military base network in Europe. The move comes amid rising tensions between Washington and European allies over the Iran conflict and trade tariffs.
According to a Pentagon spokesperson, approximately 5,000 troops are expected to be withdrawn from Germany under an order issued by the US defense leadership.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment