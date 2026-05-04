Barbie Ferreira Claims She Starred In Unreleased Beyonce Renaissance Music Video

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Actor Barbie Ferreira has claimed that she appeared in a Beyoncé music video that was never released, according to People.

During a recent episode of the In Your Dreams podcast, Ferreira alleged that she filmed the visual "three and a half years ago."

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"It'll never come out. I finally have accepted it," said Ferreira.

The Euphoria alum claimed the video was created during Beyonce's Renaissance era. "It was the 'THIQUE' music video, and it was so cool, and I have accepted that no one will ever see it, but I do tell people I was in Beyonce's music video," said Ferreira.

She added that people initially doubted her claim. "They thought I was lying for a bit." According to Ferreira, the visual was directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and allegedly featured artists and personalities including Shygirl, Carmen Electra, and Megan Thee Stallion, among others, as per the outlet.

Ferreira also recalled meeting the global music icon after filming. "She invited me to her birthday party after the music video," she said. "I met her, and I was like, I will say I got really drunk so I could say happy birthday to her because it was so intimate that I had to say happy birthday to Beyonce."

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