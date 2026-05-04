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US Transfers Seized Iranian Vessel Crew to Pakistan for Repatriation
(MENAFN) The United States hands over a vessel and its crew, previously intercepted after allegedly attempting to breach restrictions on Iranian ports, to Pakistan for repatriation to Iran, according to reports citing US Central Command.
US media outlets report that US forces complete the transfer of 22 crew members of the ship M/V Touska to Pakistan.
“Today, US forces completed the transfer of 22 crew members of M/V Touska to Pakistan for repatriation,” CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins says, as quoted by reports.
He adds that six additional individuals are transferred earlier to another regional country for repatriation, according to the same account.
Iranian state media report that those six individuals are family members of crew on board the vessel.
CENTCOM does not issue further confirmation, and neither Pakistani nor Iranian authorities publicly comment on the report.
The vessel is reportedly seized by US naval forces in the Gulf of Oman on April 19 after it refuses to comply with instructions linked to maritime restrictions, according to reports.
US media outlets report that US forces complete the transfer of 22 crew members of the ship M/V Touska to Pakistan.
“Today, US forces completed the transfer of 22 crew members of M/V Touska to Pakistan for repatriation,” CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins says, as quoted by reports.
He adds that six additional individuals are transferred earlier to another regional country for repatriation, according to the same account.
Iranian state media report that those six individuals are family members of crew on board the vessel.
CENTCOM does not issue further confirmation, and neither Pakistani nor Iranian authorities publicly comment on the report.
The vessel is reportedly seized by US naval forces in the Gulf of Oman on April 19 after it refuses to comply with instructions linked to maritime restrictions, according to reports.
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