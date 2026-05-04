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Report Highlights Surge in Israeli Violations Against Palestinian Journalists
(MENAFN) The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate announced on Sunday that it has documented nearly 300 incidents targeting Palestinian journalists since the beginning of 2026, reflecting what it described as an intensification of attacks on media personnel.
According to reports, the statement was delivered during a gathering held outside the syndicate’s headquarters in al-Bireh in the occupied West Bank. The event coincided with World Press Freedom Day and served as a protest against ongoing assaults on journalists.
As stated by general accounts, demonstrators carried signs calling for an end to violence against media workers and demanding accountability from Israel.
“Activities organized on World Press Freedom Day aim to highlight the exceptional and unprecedented conditions under which the Palestinian journalist operates," said Omar Nazzal while addressing attendees.
He added that journalists are confronting “the fiercest Israeli war machine,” noting that more than 4,000 violations have been recorded since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict in October 2023.
According to reports, Mohammad al-Lahham stated that the number of journalists killed since then has reached 262, including 261 in Gaza, in addition to six deaths recorded منذ the start of 2026.
“The number of journalists killed has reached 262 male and female journalists since that date, including 261 in the Gaza Strip, in addition to six journalists killed since the beginning of 2026,” he said.
He further outlined that the current year alone has seen 10 cases of direct injury, 22 arrests, 120 instances of detention or obstruction from reporting, and 12 separate attacks attributed to Israeli forces.
As stated by reports, the cumulative number of violations since October 2023 has reached 3,983, distributed across multiple years, with hundreds of cases recorded annually. These incidents include direct gunfire targeting media teams, as well as the use of tear gas and stun grenades, alongside physical assaults, equipment confiscation, and restrictions on movement.
According to reports, the statement was delivered during a gathering held outside the syndicate’s headquarters in al-Bireh in the occupied West Bank. The event coincided with World Press Freedom Day and served as a protest against ongoing assaults on journalists.
As stated by general accounts, demonstrators carried signs calling for an end to violence against media workers and demanding accountability from Israel.
“Activities organized on World Press Freedom Day aim to highlight the exceptional and unprecedented conditions under which the Palestinian journalist operates," said Omar Nazzal while addressing attendees.
He added that journalists are confronting “the fiercest Israeli war machine,” noting that more than 4,000 violations have been recorded since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict in October 2023.
According to reports, Mohammad al-Lahham stated that the number of journalists killed since then has reached 262, including 261 in Gaza, in addition to six deaths recorded منذ the start of 2026.
“The number of journalists killed has reached 262 male and female journalists since that date, including 261 in the Gaza Strip, in addition to six journalists killed since the beginning of 2026,” he said.
He further outlined that the current year alone has seen 10 cases of direct injury, 22 arrests, 120 instances of detention or obstruction from reporting, and 12 separate attacks attributed to Israeli forces.
As stated by reports, the cumulative number of violations since October 2023 has reached 3,983, distributed across multiple years, with hundreds of cases recorded annually. These incidents include direct gunfire targeting media teams, as well as the use of tear gas and stun grenades, alongside physical assaults, equipment confiscation, and restrictions on movement.
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