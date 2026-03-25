Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Brent Crude Slides as Middle East Diplomacy Raises Optimism

Brent Crude Slides as Middle East Diplomacy Raises Optimism


2026-03-25 02:03:36
(MENAFN) Global oil prices moved lower as optimism grew over potential diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East, as stated by reports.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, slipped to around $97 per barrel, with futures trading near $98.2 per barrel as of early Wednesday.

The decline followed reports suggesting renewed diplomatic activity aimed at calming the situation and avoiding further disruptions to energy supplies.

According to reports, the United States is pursuing a ceasefire that could open the door for negotiations, while separate accounts indicated that Washington had presented Iran with a multi-point proposal intended to resolve the conflict.

Earlier on Tuesday, oil prices had risen after Tehran rejected claims of engaging in talks with the US and signaled that it was not planning to restore normal shipping operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

MENAFN25032026000045017640ID1110903406



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search