PR AI Update: New Tools Put Focus On Visibility In Generative Search

MENAFN - PRovoke) A new column tracking how artificial intelligence is shaping the PR industry. Today's key points:

Muck Rack has introduced AI Visibility Badges that track which journalists and outlets are most often cited in AI-generated responses Stagwell has launched Search+, a platform focused on how brands appear across AI-powered discovery channels New tools are beginning to give PR teams more insight into how earned media shows up in generative search results These developments suggest AI visibility could become another signal alongside traditional media metrics The emergence of these tools is also raising early ethical and strategic questions

In early March, two new tools highlighted how quickly generative AI is beginning to influence public relations. AI tools are no longer simply about automating the surfacing of information. They are also starting to shape that information and help PR professionals decide which journalistic sources to use.



As more users turn to generative platforms for answers instead of traditional search engines, the industry is being pushed to reconsider what it actually means to be visible - and who determines that visibility - in an increasingly automated information landscape.



On March 5, Muck Rack introduced its AI Visibility Badges, a feature that identifies which journalists and outlets are most frequently referenced in AI-generated responses. By analyzing large sets of AI outputs, the tool categorizes sources by frequency, giving PR teams a new way to evaluate influence.



“The rankings draw from more than 15 million citations observed across a broad, continuously refreshed set of prompts spanning industries and topics, designed to reflect how major LLMs respond to real informational and brand-related queries,” said Gregory Galant, co-founder and CEO of Muck Rack.



There is also an important caveat. AI Visibility Badges do not measure journalistic quality or credibility, meaning it is still up to PR professionals to decide whether a publication is trustworthy. The badges simply indicate how often a source appears.



The goal is to give communicators clearer insight into which journalists are being surfaced in AI-generated responses and help them decide who to contact based on the narrative they are working toward.



“Earned coverage, share of voice and sentiment still matter, but you should also track how often your organization appears in AI-generated answers, what sentiment and framing those answers reflect, and which outlets and journalists are shaping them,” Galant said.“Treat AI visibility as an extension of reputation management, and teams will be well positioned as these systems continue to influence how audiences discover and evaluate brands.”



On March 2, Stagwell announced Search+, which the company says is designed to influence how brands show up across AI-powered discovery channels. Positioned as an agentic AI platform rather than a standard SEO tool, it evaluates visibility across paid, earned, owned and shared media and offers guidance on improving presence in generative outputs.



For PR professionals, the launch reflects a growing overlap between communications, search strategy and content development. It also suggests a future where teams may play a more active role in shaping how information is prioritized and delivered online.



At the same time, there are ethical concerns around influencing AI search overlays and how much control organizations should have over what is surfaced. Stagwell did not respond to a request for comment by publication.



Industry commentary has also begun to explore these changes. In a recent article, Brandi AI CEO Leah Nurik wrote that generative systems are increasingly becoming a primary interface between brands and audiences. Her analysis highlights a shift in how people discover information and suggests that credibility, supporting detail and content structure may all influence what appears in AI-generated responses.



Together, the developments show how generative AI could begin to affect how communicators track visibility and evaluate influence. Tools like AI Visibility Badges and Search+ offer new ways to understand where messaging is landing and how organizations are represented in AI-generated answers.



They also point to practical changes. PR teams may need to rethink how they build media lists, structure content and measure results if AI-driven discovery becomes more common. At the same time, the growing focus on optimizing for these systems raises broader questions about transparency and whether newer or smaller voices could find it harder to gain traction.



For now, many communicators still see AI tools as additions to existing workflows rather than replacements for traditional media strategies. PR continues to depend on judgment, relationships and an understanding of what matters to real audiences - reinforcing the importance of human oversight as teams experiment with new approaches

Illustration: AI-generated



Evan Zimmer is a Denver-based tech reporter covering AI developments in PR for PRovoke Media. He can be reached by email here.