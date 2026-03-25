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UN Raises Concern Over Surge in Occupied West Bank Violence
(MENAFN) A senior United Nations official has expressed serious concern over the sharp increase in violence affecting Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, describing the current pace of attacks as deeply troubling, according to reports.
Addressing the UN Security Council, the official pointed to a notable rise in incidents linked to Israeli settlers, explaining that such attacks have been occurring on a near-daily basis and, in many cases, in the presence of Israeli forces. These incidents have led to casualties, destruction of property, and the displacement of Palestinian residents across multiple communities.
"Daily settler-related attacks escalated, often in the presence of Israeli forces, resulting in casualties, property damage and displacement in Palestinian communities across the occupied West Bank,"
Reviewing developments between early December 2025 and mid-March 2026, the official also highlighted a significant expansion in settlement activity. During this period, Israeli authorities moved forward with plans or approvals for more than 6,000 housing units, including roughly 3,160 in Area C and around 2,850 in East Jerusalem.
He strongly criticized what he described as "relentless Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank, which continues to fuel tensions, impede access by Palestinians to their land, and threaten the viability of a fully independent and contiguous Palestinian State."
Beyond settlement growth, the situation on the ground reflects a broader pattern of hardship for Palestinians, including displacement, home demolitions, evictions, and restrictions on movement.
"The demolition and seizure of Palestinian structures entail numerous human rights violations and raise concerns about the risk of forcible transfer,"
He added that many affected individuals are still unable to return to their homes.
The official also voiced unease regarding the detention of Palestinians, noting that large numbers—including minors—are being held by Israel, in some cases under administrative detention without formal charges or trial.
"concerned about large numbers of Palestinians, including children, held by Israel, including in administrative detention without charge or trial."
He further described reports of abuse, including torture, mistreatment, instances of sexual violence, and deaths in custody, as "deeply disturbing."
Turning to Gaza, he warned that the current ceasefire remains unstable, with continued airstrikes, shelling, and gunfire reported across the territory.
Addressing the UN Security Council, the official pointed to a notable rise in incidents linked to Israeli settlers, explaining that such attacks have been occurring on a near-daily basis and, in many cases, in the presence of Israeli forces. These incidents have led to casualties, destruction of property, and the displacement of Palestinian residents across multiple communities.
"Daily settler-related attacks escalated, often in the presence of Israeli forces, resulting in casualties, property damage and displacement in Palestinian communities across the occupied West Bank,"
Reviewing developments between early December 2025 and mid-March 2026, the official also highlighted a significant expansion in settlement activity. During this period, Israeli authorities moved forward with plans or approvals for more than 6,000 housing units, including roughly 3,160 in Area C and around 2,850 in East Jerusalem.
He strongly criticized what he described as "relentless Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank, which continues to fuel tensions, impede access by Palestinians to their land, and threaten the viability of a fully independent and contiguous Palestinian State."
Beyond settlement growth, the situation on the ground reflects a broader pattern of hardship for Palestinians, including displacement, home demolitions, evictions, and restrictions on movement.
"The demolition and seizure of Palestinian structures entail numerous human rights violations and raise concerns about the risk of forcible transfer,"
He added that many affected individuals are still unable to return to their homes.
The official also voiced unease regarding the detention of Palestinians, noting that large numbers—including minors—are being held by Israel, in some cases under administrative detention without formal charges or trial.
"concerned about large numbers of Palestinians, including children, held by Israel, including in administrative detention without charge or trial."
He further described reports of abuse, including torture, mistreatment, instances of sexual violence, and deaths in custody, as "deeply disturbing."
Turning to Gaza, he warned that the current ceasefire remains unstable, with continued airstrikes, shelling, and gunfire reported across the territory.
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