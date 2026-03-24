Hyundai Recalls Vehicles Following Child's Death

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor is recalling 69,060 three-row SUVs in the United States and Canada due to a defect in the system designed to prevent the second and third-row seats from folding onto a person or object, AzerNEWS reports.

The recall affects 2026 models of the Hyundai Palisade Limited and Calligraphy series. Hyundai has submitted the recall request to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and temporarily suspended sales of the affected vehicles in the U.S. following reports of passengers being pinched by the electric rear seats-one of which tragically resulted in the death of a young child.

According to a police report, a fatal incident occurred in Ohio on March 7, when the automatic rear seat of a 2026 Palisade crushed a child, leading to respiratory failure.

From mid-August 2025 to March 9, Hyundai received a total of 17 complaints concerning Palisade seats. Four passengers experienced minor injuries, highlighting the serious safety concerns associated with the defect.

Hyundai has pledged to release a software update by the end of March that will improve the seat system's response to obstacles. In addition, the company plans to implement further safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. Experts note that this recall underscores the growing importance of rigorous testing for advanced automotive features, especially as more vehicles adopt automated and electronically controlled components.

Interestingly, industry analysts suggest that this recall could accelerate regulatory scrutiny of power-adjustable seats across all major manufacturers, potentially reshaping safety standards for family SUVs worldwide.