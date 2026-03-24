Amir Receives Phone Call From Greek Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, received a telephone call Tuesday from the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, HE Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

At the beginning of the call, HE the Greek Prime Minister renewed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar and inquired about the situation in the country, particularly in light of Iranian aggression against Qatar and several countries in the region.

He also praised Qatar's role and diplomatic efforts as a reliable partner in supporting regional stability and enhancing energy security.

For his part, HH the Amir commended the ties of friendship between the State of Qatar and the Hellenic Republic, as well as Greece's supportive positions in this regard.

The call also included a review of regional developments and recent events, particularly the recent escalation in Lebanon, during which the two sides exchanged views on ways to reduce tensions and create suitable conditions to achieve security and stability in Lebanon.