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Explosions Strike Tehran as US-Israeli Attacks Worsen
(MENAFN) Multiple blasts were reported in Iran’s capital on Wednesday, shaking parts of Tehran amid the continuing military campaign involving the United States and Israel, according to reports.
In the aftermath of the explosions, plumes of smoke were observed rising from eastern districts of the city, while Iranian air defense systems were activated in response to the situation.
At the same time, Israeli military officials confirmed that strikes had been carried out on various targets within Tehran, indicating a further escalation of the ongoing confrontation.
The situation has grown increasingly volatile since late February, when coordinated US and Israeli operations against Iran began.
In response, Iran has conducted a series of retaliatory actions, launching drones and missiles toward Israel as well as Gulf nations that host US military installations, contributing to heightened tensions across the region.
In the aftermath of the explosions, plumes of smoke were observed rising from eastern districts of the city, while Iranian air defense systems were activated in response to the situation.
At the same time, Israeli military officials confirmed that strikes had been carried out on various targets within Tehran, indicating a further escalation of the ongoing confrontation.
The situation has grown increasingly volatile since late February, when coordinated US and Israeli operations against Iran began.
In response, Iran has conducted a series of retaliatory actions, launching drones and missiles toward Israel as well as Gulf nations that host US military installations, contributing to heightened tensions across the region.
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