B2BINPAY Introduces B2BINPAY Defi App, Non-Custodial Crypto Processing For Financial & Crypto-Native Platforms

B2BINPAY, a leading crypto payments processing for merchants, enterprises, and financial platforms, has announced the launch of B2BINPAY DeFi App, a non-custodial, multisignature crypto processing solution built specifically for crypto-native businesses that require full on-chain control and transparency.

A new standard for crypto processing

The B2BINPAY DeFi App introduces a new approach to crypto payment processing for financial platforms. Unlike traditional custodial crypto processors, the B2BINPAY DeFi App is built on a non-custodial model. Funds are controlled entirely by the client through smart-contract accounts deployed on EVM compatible networks, and TRON, ensuring that businesses and financial platforms maintain ownership and operational authority at all times.

Each account within the B2BINPAY DeFi App is configured with a customizable list of signers and a required signature threshold, allowing companies to define internal approval policies that reflect real-world operational structures. Sensitive actions such as payouts, signer updates, or account configuration changes can only be executed once the required number of approvals has been collected.

Unified payment lifecycle

At the core of the B2BINPAY DeFi App is a unified payment lifecycle, allowing businesses to manage all crypto payment operations from a single interface. The platform enables the generation of single-currency and multi-currency invoices, each with automatically created on-chain deposit addresses. Every invoice can be tracked in real time.

Collected funds can be pulled from individual invoice addresses or aggregated and transferred in batches to a main account address. This approach helps crypto-native businesses optimize network fees while keeping deposit flows operationally separated from treasury balances.

All critical actions are routed through an approval queue, where operations such as payouts, fund collections, and account changes remain pending until the required signatures are provided. This ensures that no transaction can be executed unilaterally, reducing operational risk and internal errors.

API automation for infrastructure

In addition to the user interface, the B2BINPAY DeFi App provides API access for platforms that want to integrate on-chain payment operations into their backend systems.

Through the API, clients can create invoices, monitor deposits, initiate fund collection, create payouts, and track transaction and approval status. Thanks to this, DeFi App can function as a processing layer inside a larger exchange, brokerage, and payments infrastructure.

Security by design

Security is built into every layer of the B2BINPAY DeFi App. The platform does not use traditional usernames or passwords. Instead, authentication is handled through wallet signature verification.

When accessing the application, users are prompted to sign a cryptographic message with their wallet. The signature is then verified on-chain through signature validation to confirm wallet ownership. Private keys are never stored, transmitted, or accessed by B2BINPAY, reinforcing the platform's non-custodial architecture.

All smart contracts used within the system provide on-chain logging, ensuring that every operation is transparent, auditable, and verifiable.

Designed for crypto teams

The B2BINPAY DeFi App is designed for a broad range of crypto-native businesses, with a primary focus on crypto-native financial intermediaries. Target users include:



Brokerage platforms and trading intermediaries

Exchanges and OTC desks

Crypto-native companies and DAOs DeFi projects and payment processors

All core functionality, including invoicing, fund collection, approval workflows, and account management, is available at no cost, subject to basic rate limits, making the solution accessible for both established and growing platforms.

According to the team, with the B2BINPAY DeFi App, they are introducing their first-ever crypto processing solution specifically designed for crypto-native businesses that need full control over their funds. This product reflects their vision of transparent, on-chain operations where companies define their own rules, without compromising on usability or scalability.

About B2BINPAY

B2BINPAY is a crypto payments processing for merchants, enterprises, and financial platforms. B2BINPAY acts as an infrastructure bridge, reducing payment friction and protecting margins by automating the flow of funds from crypto to fiat. The company has processed more than $5.1 billion in transactions. It supports USDT and USDC across 10 major blockchains and works with 350+ cryptocurrencies across its ecosystem.

