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Turkish, Kazakh Presidents Confer on Cooperation, Global Developments

Turkish, Kazakh Presidents Confer on Cooperation, Global Developments


2026-03-25 03:24:24
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke by phone to review bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments, according to reports.

The leaders examined ongoing cooperation between their countries and shared perspectives on current global issues, as stated by statements.

Erdogan reiterated Ankara's dedication to deepening ties with Astana, noting that efforts are underway to enhance relations and that further measures will be pursued in the near future.

He also expressed optimism that the outcomes of Kazakhstan's recent constitutional referendum would be positive and conveyed his congratulations to Tokayev on the occasions of Ramadan and Nowruz.

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