Liminal Custody Crosses $100 Billion In Total Transaction Volume









Platform Processes Nearly 5 Million On-Chain Transactions Across 20+ Blockchains, Scaling Consistently on the Strength of Stablecoin-Native Institutional Operations

Liminal Custody today announced it has crossed $100 billion in total on-chain transaction volume processed through its digital asset infrastructure platform. This milestone encompasses nearly 5 million transactions across 20+ blockchains and reflects sustained platform resilience and consistent scalable institutional growth.

Liminal's continued volume growth through this period was underpinned by the nature of its customer base: stablecoin-native cross-border payment companies, liquidity providers, and large-scale exchanges.

Exponential Growth Across Three Years of Institutional Adoption

Annual volumes have grown from $1.4 billion in 2022 to $72 billion in 2025 – a 50x increase in three years summing to $100 billion by end of February 2026, driven by the growing deployment of digital asset infrastructure in real institutional workflows.

Key platform milestones:



50x increase: In volume from 2022-25, compounding year over year as institutional adoption moved from pilot to production.

$11.9 billion in a single month: October 2025 remains the platform's highest-ever monthly volume processed during the same period in which crypto markets experienced their sharpest downturn, demonstrating infrastructure reliability under conditions of maximum market stress.

1.8 million transactions in 2025 alone: Transaction count scaled in parallel with volume, confirming genuine operational diversity across the customer base.

Nearly 5 million total on-chain transactions processed since inception. 130+ employees, with significant headcount growth concentrated in engineering, security, and infrastructure- the teams that directly underpin platform reliability at scale.

These results position Liminal Custody at the centre of a rapidly expanding market. The global digital asset custody market is projected to reach $793 billion in 2026, according to Meticulous Research. Institutional wallets now account for nearly 55% of total assets under custody, up from 38% five years ago.

Powering the Institutional“Big Movers”

USDT and USDC account for the dominant share of all transactions processed through Liminal is a direct reflection of the platform's core use cases: stablecoin-denominated cross-border payments, treasury management, and real-time settlement.

The businesses moving this volume on Liminal Custody are the operators at the leading edge of this shift: cross-border payment companies settling invoices across borders in minutes rather than days, exchanges managing liquidity positions continuously, and liquidity providers running high-throughput operations around the clock.

Liminal Custody serves 80+ businesses across 12 countries. For these operators, Liminal is not a peripheral tool – it is the infrastructure layer their operations run on.

Built for Real-World Conditions: Digital Asset Infrastructure That Holds at Scale

At institutional scale, digital asset custody infrastructure is constantly tested by market volatility, chain congestion, and operational bursts. The platform's safety architecture is built around five core pillars:



Pre-execution Transparency: Transaction simulation and decoded details allow operators to understand state changes before signing.

Blind Signing Prevention: Signer-verifiable hashes reduce manipulation risk and operational errors at scale.

Policy Enforcement via Liminal Firewall: Configurable transfer policies standardise safe behaviour across teams, enforcing governance at the transaction layer.

Operational Automation: Automated gas management and wallet refills reduce manual load and control exposure as transaction volumes surge. Disaster Recovery Readiness: Robust recovery tooling for both MPC and multisig wallet models ensures business continuity under adverse conditions.

Liminal's MPC infrastructure has processed $100 billion in transactions, among the largest live deployments of these principles at institutional scale.

By the Numbers



$100B+ in total on-chain transaction volume processed since inception

~5 million total on-chain transactions processed

50x volume growth from 2022 to 2025

USDT and USDC dominant in the asset mix, reflecting stablecoin-first institutional use cases

20+ supported blockchains managed from a single platform

80+ businesses across 12 countries from four global offices

130+ employees, concentrated in engineering, security, and infrastructure teams ISO 27001 & 27701, and SOC Type 2 certified infrastructure.

What's Next: Stablecoin Liquidity Management and Institutional Treasury Workflows

As Liminal Custody looks toward the next hundred billion, the platform's focus is on optimising stablecoin liquidity management and institutional treasury workflows. Against a global cross-border payments market measured in the tens of trillions, stablecoins remain in the earliest stages of their share capture. Limina Custody is building toward this future need – as the secure, programmable bedrock that the institutional digital economy requires.

About Liminal Custody

Liminal Custody is a digital asset management infrastructure platform, certified with ISO 27001 & 27701, and SOC Type 2 standards, offering secure wallet infrastructure and custody-technology solutions for institutions across the digital asset spectrum. Headquartered in Singapore, with offices across India, UAE, and Taiwan, Liminal Custody serves clients across the globe, helping them scale and manage digital asset operations securely and in compliance with regulatory standards.

Product video: https://youtu.be/sztPO31MdpA?si=FFs3bhliu6Qn65y4

