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Sirens in Israel Goes Off Amid Israeli Rockets Attack
(MENAFN) Air raid sirens were activated across parts of central Israel after rockets were launched from Iran, according to reports early Wednesday.
Alerts were heard in the Sharon area, signaling incoming threats, as stated by reports. In response, Israeli defense systems were engaged, with the military’s Home Front Command confirming that one rocket had been intercepted, though no additional specifics were disclosed.
At the same time, the military announced via an online platform that it had initiated a fresh round of strikes targeting Iran’s capital, Tehran, marking a continuation of ongoing hostilities.
The escalation followed earlier warnings, as sirens had already been heard in Jerusalem and other central regions from late Tuesday into Wednesday amid renewed rocket fire.
Health authorities reported that the cumulative number of people injured since the outbreak of the conflict with Iran has reached 4,918.
The broader confrontation has intensified significantly since late February, when coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel targeted Iran. Since then, Iran has carried out multiple retaliatory drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel as well as Gulf states hosting US military facilities, contributing to rising tensions across the region.
Alerts were heard in the Sharon area, signaling incoming threats, as stated by reports. In response, Israeli defense systems were engaged, with the military’s Home Front Command confirming that one rocket had been intercepted, though no additional specifics were disclosed.
At the same time, the military announced via an online platform that it had initiated a fresh round of strikes targeting Iran’s capital, Tehran, marking a continuation of ongoing hostilities.
The escalation followed earlier warnings, as sirens had already been heard in Jerusalem and other central regions from late Tuesday into Wednesday amid renewed rocket fire.
Health authorities reported that the cumulative number of people injured since the outbreak of the conflict with Iran has reached 4,918.
The broader confrontation has intensified significantly since late February, when coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel targeted Iran. Since then, Iran has carried out multiple retaliatory drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel as well as Gulf states hosting US military facilities, contributing to rising tensions across the region.
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