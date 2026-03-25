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US Acknowledges Challenges in Gaza Aid Access
(MENAFN) The United States has admitted that humanitarian assistance reaching the Gaza Strip remains inadequate, emphasizing that substantial improvements are still required, according to reports.
Speaking before the UN Security Council, a senior US official admitted that despite some advancements, the overall level of aid delivery does not yet meet the needs on the ground.
"Absolutely, more work is needed. We have a long way to go,"
He pointed out that residents in Gaza continue to face serious shortages in essential services, including housing and healthcare, stressing the urgency of improving living conditions.
"Those who live in the region need cleaner, more durable housing and health services,"
He further explained that US authorities are maintaining ongoing coordination with Israeli counterparts and other international partners to enhance both the entry and distribution of humanitarian supplies within the territory.
"working daily with our Israeli counterparts and other partners across this body to strengthen humanitarian access into and inside of Gaza."
While noting that efforts had previously facilitated the weekly entry of more than 4,000 trucks carrying humanitarian aid and vital goods over a 16-week period, he acknowledged that these figures have recently declined.
Looking ahead, the official outlined broader reconstruction goals aimed at reducing reliance on external assistance and fostering economic development within Gaza.
"Gaza beyond 100% dependency on aid,"
He argued that the long-term vision involves transforming the area into a hub for investment and sustainable growth.
"Gaza can become a destination for investment and real growth and change this culture of dependency and this absolute dependency on humanitarian aid that it currently endures."
He also highlighted financial commitments exceeding $7 billion pledged by regional partners, describing them as tangible and meaningful contributions.
"more than $7 billion in support"
Turning to the situation in the West Bank, he reiterated the US position opposing any moves toward annexation.
"President Trump has been clear: The United States is opposed to annexation of the West Bank."
Speaking before the UN Security Council, a senior US official admitted that despite some advancements, the overall level of aid delivery does not yet meet the needs on the ground.
"Absolutely, more work is needed. We have a long way to go,"
He pointed out that residents in Gaza continue to face serious shortages in essential services, including housing and healthcare, stressing the urgency of improving living conditions.
"Those who live in the region need cleaner, more durable housing and health services,"
He further explained that US authorities are maintaining ongoing coordination with Israeli counterparts and other international partners to enhance both the entry and distribution of humanitarian supplies within the territory.
"working daily with our Israeli counterparts and other partners across this body to strengthen humanitarian access into and inside of Gaza."
While noting that efforts had previously facilitated the weekly entry of more than 4,000 trucks carrying humanitarian aid and vital goods over a 16-week period, he acknowledged that these figures have recently declined.
Looking ahead, the official outlined broader reconstruction goals aimed at reducing reliance on external assistance and fostering economic development within Gaza.
"Gaza beyond 100% dependency on aid,"
He argued that the long-term vision involves transforming the area into a hub for investment and sustainable growth.
"Gaza can become a destination for investment and real growth and change this culture of dependency and this absolute dependency on humanitarian aid that it currently endures."
He also highlighted financial commitments exceeding $7 billion pledged by regional partners, describing them as tangible and meaningful contributions.
"more than $7 billion in support"
Turning to the situation in the West Bank, he reiterated the US position opposing any moves toward annexation.
"President Trump has been clear: The United States is opposed to annexation of the West Bank."
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