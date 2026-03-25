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US to Expand Army Access in Greenland Through Talks with Denmark
(MENAFN) The United States is reportedly working to secure entry to three additional defense sites in Greenland as part of ongoing discussions with Denmark, according to reports.
A senior US military official indicated during a Senate hearing earlier this month that Washington aims to broaden its operational presence on the island beyond the existing Pituffik Space Base, previously known as Thule Air Base in the northern region.
Speaking at the session, the official explained that negotiations are being conducted under the framework of the long-standing 1951 defense agreement between the two nations, describing the arrangement as "very advantageous" for American military activities in the area. He also noted that both Denmark and Greenland have shown a cooperative stance, with US proposals receiving consistent approval so far.
These developments point to a possible easing of earlier diplomatic friction surrounding Greenland, particularly in the context of defense collaboration, as both sides appear to be adopting a more practical and cooperative approach.
While no exact locations were confirmed during the hearing, analysts cited in reports suggest that possible sites under consideration may include Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, Kangerlussuaq in the southwest, and regions near Pituffik. These areas are viewed as strategically important due to existing infrastructure such as airstrips and port facilities that date back to earlier periods of US military activity.
Denmark’s foreign minister has faced mixed reactions over his handling of relations with Washington, especially after opting to manage disagreements over US interest in Greenland through formal working groups instead of escalating tensions publicly.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has continued to advocate for greater American control over Greenland, often pointing to security concerns involving Russia and China. At one stage, he also warned of potential sanctions against European nations opposing the proposal.
A senior US military official indicated during a Senate hearing earlier this month that Washington aims to broaden its operational presence on the island beyond the existing Pituffik Space Base, previously known as Thule Air Base in the northern region.
Speaking at the session, the official explained that negotiations are being conducted under the framework of the long-standing 1951 defense agreement between the two nations, describing the arrangement as "very advantageous" for American military activities in the area. He also noted that both Denmark and Greenland have shown a cooperative stance, with US proposals receiving consistent approval so far.
These developments point to a possible easing of earlier diplomatic friction surrounding Greenland, particularly in the context of defense collaboration, as both sides appear to be adopting a more practical and cooperative approach.
While no exact locations were confirmed during the hearing, analysts cited in reports suggest that possible sites under consideration may include Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, Kangerlussuaq in the southwest, and regions near Pituffik. These areas are viewed as strategically important due to existing infrastructure such as airstrips and port facilities that date back to earlier periods of US military activity.
Denmark’s foreign minister has faced mixed reactions over his handling of relations with Washington, especially after opting to manage disagreements over US interest in Greenland through formal working groups instead of escalating tensions publicly.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has continued to advocate for greater American control over Greenland, often pointing to security concerns involving Russia and China. At one stage, he also warned of potential sanctions against European nations opposing the proposal.
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