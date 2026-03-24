Industry Minister Reviews Engineering Industries Roadmap With FEI Chamber

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Industry, Khaled Hashem, underscored the strategic importance of the engineering industries sector, describing it as a cornerstone of the country's industrial base.

His remarks came during a meeting with the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Engineering Industries at the Federation of Egyptian Industries (FEI), chaired by Mohamed El-Mohandes, to review the chamber's work plan for the coming period in line with the state's industrial development strategy.

Hashem highlighted the ministry's strong focus on the sector, citing its vital role in supporting production chains and increasing the added value of Egyptian industrial products. He also praised the chamber's recent performance and stressed the importance of continued coordination to support manufacturers, deepen local manufacturing and enhance the competitiveness of Egyptian products in both domestic and export markets.

For his part, Mohamed El-Mohandes expressed confidence in the ministry's ability to drive a qualitative shift in the sector, creating new investment opportunities and strengthening national industry.

Abdel-Sadek Ahmed, the chamber's technical advisor, reviewed key achievements during the previous term and outlined the upcoming work plan, which aims to expand services for members and strengthen cooperation with companies to support growth and localisation efforts. He noted that continuity in board membership would help ensure policy stability and sustained development.

Amr Abu Frikha, a board member, announced plans to transform the Local Manufacturing Development Exhibition into an international event, with the aim of attracting foreign companies to leverage Egypt's manufacturing capabilities and help build integrated supply chains.

Meanwhile, board member Amir Nader Riyad said the chamber has allocated around EGP 10m to support the administrative and technical development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), alongside export readiness programmes delivered in cooperation with specialised universities, with the chamber covering about 70% of programme costs.

The meeting reflects the Ministry of Industry's ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration with industrial stakeholders, support sector development and advance industrial growth and export expansion.