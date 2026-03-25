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Oil Prices Slip to USD97 After US Sends Iran Peace Proposal
(MENAFN) Global oil prices retreated Wednesday as diplomatic signals offered markets a rare moment of cautious relief, with international benchmark Brent crude slipping to $97 per barrel on renewed hopes of a negotiated resolution to the Middle East conflict.
Brent crude futures were trading at $98.2 per barrel as of 0030 GMT Wednesday, pulling back from recent highs as reports of fresh diplomatic overtures between Washington and Tehran circulated across financial markets.
Prices eased after emerging reports suggested the US is actively pursuing a ceasefire framework to create conditions for broader talks. The New York Times reported that Washington had formally presented Iran with a 15-point proposal aimed at resolving the conflict and averting further disruption to regional energy supply chains.
The brief respite follows a turbulent Tuesday session, when oil prices surged after Tehran flatly denied holding any negotiations with the US and signaled it had no intention of restoring normal shipping conditions through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical chokepoint through which tens of millions of barrels of crude transit daily.
The market remains on a knife's edge. With the Strait of Hormuz still severely disrupted and fighting continuing across the region since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began February 28, traders are closely watching whether the reported 15-point proposal will gain any traction — or whether Wednesday's price dip proves short-lived.
Brent crude futures were trading at $98.2 per barrel as of 0030 GMT Wednesday, pulling back from recent highs as reports of fresh diplomatic overtures between Washington and Tehran circulated across financial markets.
Prices eased after emerging reports suggested the US is actively pursuing a ceasefire framework to create conditions for broader talks. The New York Times reported that Washington had formally presented Iran with a 15-point proposal aimed at resolving the conflict and averting further disruption to regional energy supply chains.
The brief respite follows a turbulent Tuesday session, when oil prices surged after Tehran flatly denied holding any negotiations with the US and signaled it had no intention of restoring normal shipping conditions through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical chokepoint through which tens of millions of barrels of crude transit daily.
The market remains on a knife's edge. With the Strait of Hormuz still severely disrupted and fighting continuing across the region since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began February 28, traders are closely watching whether the reported 15-point proposal will gain any traction — or whether Wednesday's price dip proves short-lived.
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