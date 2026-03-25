Zelensky Discusses SAFE Program And Joint Drone Production With Latvian Defense Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, citing the Office of the President, the head of state thanked the people, government, and president of Latvia for supporting Ukraine from the very beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

“We are very proud to have such relations with all representatives of the Nordic and Baltic countries. And we are very glad to have such strong friends. And, of course, it is especially important that at this time Latvia supports us not only with military assistance and geopolitical backing on our path to the EU, but also in all matters of humanitarian aid and other areas,” Zelensky noted.

The meeting included detailed discussions on strengthening Ukraine's air defense and providing additional missiles for the air defense system. The minister highlighted the modernization of the Ukrainian military and the level of training among soldiers. According to him, in particular, as part of strengthening NATO's eastern flank, Latvia is interested in learning modern approaches to air defense operations, including countering drone attacks.

Special attention was given to the implementation of the PURL initiative and the SAFE instrument. The Head of State thanked Latvia for its contribution to PURL and noted that Ukraine counts on continued support for this initiative and on expanding cooperation within SAFE. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andris Sprūds also discussed joint drone production.

Additionally, the meeting addressed issues related to Ukraine's EU membership. The Minister assured support from Latvia and readiness to assist Ukraine on its path to joining the European Union.

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Other topics included strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).

“This visit is not only a sign of support and solidarity, but also an opportunity to learn from you and to establish a partnership and friendship for months and years to come. Regarding support, we will back you staunchly, regardless of any changes. Domestically, we believe that Ukraine and support for Ukraine are absolutely crucial for Latvia as well,” Spruds emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silin stated that the EU must overcome the resistance of some countries and unblock the EUR 90 billion loan, preventing Russia from earning more money for its war.

Photo: OP