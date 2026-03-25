Ukraine's UNESCO Envoy: Russia's Membership Unacceptable Over Cultural Heritage Crimes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made these remarks in a comment to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Russia must bear international criminal responsibility for war crimes committed against Ukrainians, Ukrainian cities and towns, as well as our cultural heritage. These barbaric acts cannot go unpunished under international law,” Omelchenko stated.

The ambassador noted that Russian drones attacked a complex in the historic center of Lviv that is included on the UNESCO World Heritage List. It is also granted enhanced protection under the Second Protocol to the Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict. Under international law, attacks on such sites are considered war crimes.

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“Ukraine will continue to work with partners and calls on UNESCO to intensify the mobilization of resources for the effective protection of Ukraine's cultural heritage, strengthen rapid response mechanisms, and expand support for sites affected by attacks. A decisive response to these crimes is the organization's duty. Russia's continued membership in UNESCO is unacceptable,” Omelchenko emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on UNESCO to respond to the Russian strike on the center of Lviv.

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