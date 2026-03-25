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BTC Pipeline Flows Dip As February Volumes Fall Year-On-Year

BTC Pipeline Flows Dip As February Volumes Fall Year-On-Year


2026-03-25 02:03:23
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A total of 14.818 million barrels of oil were transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline (BTC) from Türkiye in February 2026, according to BOTAŞ, AzerNEWS reports.

This marks a decline compared to 16.047 million barrels transported in February 2025, representing a decrease of approximately 7.7%.

In January–February 2026, total oil shipments through BTC reached 30.943 million barrels.

Annual figures also show a downward trend. In 2025, BTC transported 206.434 million barrels of oil, compared to 224.142 million barrels in 2024 - a decline of 7.9%.

The BTC pipeline remains a key energy corridor linking the Caspian region to global markets. Its shareholder structure includes major energy companies such as bp, SOCAR, MOL Group, TPAO, Eni, TotalEnergies, ITOCHU, ONGC Videsh, ExxonMobil and INPEX.

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