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Openai Picks New APAC Head Of Global Affairs
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - OpenAI has appointed Sanghyun Lee to lead its public policy and government engagement work across the Asia-Pacific region.
Based in Singapore, he will lead government relations and policy partnerships across APAC, working with governments, regulators and institutional partners to support the responsible development and adoption of AI at a pivotal time for AI policy and investment.
Lee joins OpenAI from Google, where he most recently served as director of government affairs and public policy, based in Singapore.
In that role, he led global policy strategy for platforms and devices and oversaw government affairs engagement across major markets including the United States, the European Union, India, Japan, Korea, Brazil and Southeast Asia. He advised senior executives and engaged ministers, regulators and policymakers around the world on issues including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, competition and privacy.
Over the course of his career, Lee has led complex, multi-country policy initiatives and built partnerships across governments, industry and multilateral institutions.
Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Airbnb and State Street Global Advisors, and also served in the Korean government and at the OECD on international policy and economic affairs.
“Asia Pacific has an opportunity to lead in turning AI adoption into broad-based growth and opportunity. I'm excited to join OpenAI and have the chance to work with governments and institutions across the region on partnerships, initiatives, and policies that help ensure the benefits of advanced AI and its capabilities reach as many people as possible across Asia Pacific,” said Lee.
Based in Singapore, he will lead government relations and policy partnerships across APAC, working with governments, regulators and institutional partners to support the responsible development and adoption of AI at a pivotal time for AI policy and investment.
Lee joins OpenAI from Google, where he most recently served as director of government affairs and public policy, based in Singapore.
In that role, he led global policy strategy for platforms and devices and oversaw government affairs engagement across major markets including the United States, the European Union, India, Japan, Korea, Brazil and Southeast Asia. He advised senior executives and engaged ministers, regulators and policymakers around the world on issues including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, competition and privacy.
Over the course of his career, Lee has led complex, multi-country policy initiatives and built partnerships across governments, industry and multilateral institutions.
Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Airbnb and State Street Global Advisors, and also served in the Korean government and at the OECD on international policy and economic affairs.
“Asia Pacific has an opportunity to lead in turning AI adoption into broad-based growth and opportunity. I'm excited to join OpenAI and have the chance to work with governments and institutions across the region on partnerships, initiatives, and policies that help ensure the benefits of advanced AI and its capabilities reach as many people as possible across Asia Pacific,” said Lee.
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