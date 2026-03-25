Religious Leaders Call For Extension Of Pakistan-Afghanistan Ceasefire Until Eid Al-Adha

On Tuesday, 24 March, 22 prominent clerics issued a statement emphasizing that their goal is to foster sustainable peace and resolve ongoing tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.

The scholars urged both the Pakistani government and Taliban authorities to maintain the pause in hostilities, ensuring that citizens can perform Hajj rituals in a safe and peaceful environment.

According to the statement, their appeal goes beyond a simple call for a ceasefire, encompassing broader diplomatic and social efforts aimed at reaching a fair and mutually acceptable resolution to long-standing disputes between the two countries.

They emphasized that extending the ceasefire could build trust, reduce civilian casualties, and pave the way for stronger regional cooperation and dialogue.

Tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border have periodically escalated due to cross-border attacks and accusations from both sides. Past short-term ceasefires during religious holidays have often been violated, highlighting the need for longer-term agreements.

International organizations, including the United Nations and regional mediators, have repeatedly urged Islamabad and Kabul to prioritize diplomacy and avoid civilian harm, especially during major religious observances.

Religious leaders hope that extending the ceasefire will not only protect civilians but also create a framework for sustained dialogue, reduce regional tensions, and strengthen peace initiatives in South Asia.