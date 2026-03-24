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Regional Nations Extend Condolences to Turkey, Qatar After Helicopter Crash
(MENAFN) On Sunday, several Gulf countries, along with Iraq, Jordan, and Syria, extended condolences to Türkiye and Qatar following a helicopter crash in Qatar’s territorial waters that claimed the lives of personnel from the Turkish Armed Forces, Turkish defense company ASELSAN, and the Qatari Armed Forces.
In separate statements on the social media platform X, the foreign ministries of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, and Syria expressed their sympathy and solidarity with the two nations.
Afghanistan and Pakistan also offered condolences to Qatar and Türkiye, as well as to the families of those killed in the incident. “Pakistan stands in firm solidarity with both brotherly nations during this difficult time,” said Islamabad’s Foreign Ministry.
Earlier on Sunday, Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry reported that one member of the Turkish Armed Forces and two ASELSAN technicians were among seven people who died in the crash.
The ministry stated that the helicopter, which belonged to the Qatari Armed Forces and was conducting training exercises under the Qatar-Turkish Combined Joint Force Command, went down into the sea late Friday due to a technical malfunction, based on initial findings. The exact cause of the crash will be determined after an investigation by Qatari authorities.
The accident occurred amid rising regional tensions following the February 28 US and Israeli strikes on Iran, with Tehran responding through multiple drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.
In separate statements on the social media platform X, the foreign ministries of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, and Syria expressed their sympathy and solidarity with the two nations.
Afghanistan and Pakistan also offered condolences to Qatar and Türkiye, as well as to the families of those killed in the incident. “Pakistan stands in firm solidarity with both brotherly nations during this difficult time,” said Islamabad’s Foreign Ministry.
Earlier on Sunday, Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry reported that one member of the Turkish Armed Forces and two ASELSAN technicians were among seven people who died in the crash.
The ministry stated that the helicopter, which belonged to the Qatari Armed Forces and was conducting training exercises under the Qatar-Turkish Combined Joint Force Command, went down into the sea late Friday due to a technical malfunction, based on initial findings. The exact cause of the crash will be determined after an investigation by Qatari authorities.
The accident occurred amid rising regional tensions following the February 28 US and Israeli strikes on Iran, with Tehran responding through multiple drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.
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