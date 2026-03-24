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Israeli Troops Enter Southern Syria’s Quneitra, Violating Sovereignty

Israeli Troops Enter Southern Syria’s Quneitra, Violating Sovereignty


2026-03-24 02:25:54
(MENAFN) On Monday, Israeli troops advanced into Quneitra province in southern Syria, marking the latest infringement on the country’s sovereignty, according to reports.

Military sources reported that forces entered the village of Al-Samadaniyah al-Sharqiya, conducting searches of multiple homes in the area.

The operation occurred despite a January 6 agreement between Syria and Israel to establish a US-supervised communication channel intended to coordinate information sharing, reduce military tensions, engage diplomatically, and explore trade opportunities.

Israeli forces, however, have maintained near-daily incursions into Syrian territory, particularly in the Quneitra and Daraa regions. Operations have included ground raids, detaining civilians, setting up checkpoints to question travelers, and causing damage to agricultural land.

Israel has occupied most of the Golan Heights since 1967. Following the ouster of the Bashar al-Assad regime on December 8, 2024, it declared the 1974 disengagement agreement void and moved to occupy the Syrian buffer zone.

Local sources note that these ongoing Israeli violations are “undermining efforts to restore stability” and are hampering government initiatives to attract investment to improve economic conditions.

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