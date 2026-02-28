PM Modi Arrives In Chennai To Launch Rs 7,000 Crore Projects In TN And Puducherry

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chennai on Saturday, marking the beginning of a high-profile two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry that combines major development initiatives with political engagements and a religious visit.

The Prime Minister reached the city from Gujarat and was received at the airport by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Union Minister of State L. Murugan, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and other senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

Prime Minister Modi will stay overnight at the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Saturday before departing for Puducherry on Sunday morning.

In Puducherry, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to attend a public rally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 2,700 crore.

The development projects span multiple sectors and are aimed at boosting infrastructure and public services in Puducherry and its regions, including Karaikal.

Later on Sunday afternoon, the Prime Minister will travel to Madurai, where he is set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for infrastructure projects valued at Rs 4,400 crore.

These initiatives are expected to enhance road connectivity, urban infrastructure, and regional development across southern Tamil Nadu.

At around 4 p.m. on Sunday, PM Modi will offer prayers at the historic Tirupparankundram Subramanya Swamy Temple, one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan.

Prime Minister Modi's temple visit is anticipated to draw significant public attention, coming amid heightened political activity in Tamil Nadu.

Among the key infrastructure highlights of the Prime Minister's visit are the inauguration of newly constructed four-lane highways connecting Marakkanam and Puducherry, and Paramakudi and Ramanathapuram, aimed at improving inter-city connectivity and facilitating trade and tourism.

Under the Centre's Amrit Bharat scheme, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate eight redeveloped railway stations in Tamil Nadu to the nation -- Morappur, Bommidi, Srivilliputhur, Cholavandan, Manapparai, Pollachi Junction, Karaikudi Junction, and Tiruvarur Junction -- as part of efforts to modernise railway infrastructure.

Additionally, three new All India Radio FM relay transmitters in Kumbakonam, Yercaud and Vellore will be launched to strengthen broadcasting services in Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister's visit is expected to generate considerable political and public interest, blending infrastructure announcements with outreach ahead of crucial electoral developments in the region.