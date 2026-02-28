Chandigarh International Marathon: Governor Kataria Gets T-Shirt No. 1

The countdown has begun for the 1st Chandigarh International Marathon, scheduled to be held on March 1, 2026. The Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, received the official Marathon T-Shirt from the officials of the Department of Sports, Chandigarh Administration at Lok Bhavan.

Official T-Shirt Unveiled

The Governor was ceremonially presented with T-Shirt No. 1, symbolising leadership and commitment to the spirit of sportsmanship.

In the presence of Mandeep Singh Brar, Secretary Home, UT Chandigarh, the T-Shirt was presented by Secretary Sports, Chandigarh, Prerna Puri, and Director Sports, Saurabh Arora.

Governor to Participate, Encourages Healthy Lifestyle

Gulab Chand Kataria, along with his wife, Anita Kataria, will participate in the 5 KM marathon event, encouraging citizens to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.

Marathon Details and Theme

The marathon, themed "Run. Rise. Repeat", aims to inspire individuals across all age groups to embrace fitness, resilience, and determination.

The event will commence at 7:00 AM at Chandigarh Club, Sector-1, Chandigarh.

Race Categories

Participants will compete across four major categories: 42.19 KM | 21.09 KM | 10 KM | 5 KM

The 1st Chandigarh International Marathon is being organised by the Department of Sports, Chandigarh Administration, and is expected to witness enthusiastic participation from athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and citizens from across the region.

