Russia Urges Afghanistan, Pakistan to Resume Talks Amid Border Clashes
(MENAFN) Russia on Friday called on Afghanistan and Pakistan to return to the negotiating table following deadly cross-border clashes.
Maria Zakharova, speaking for the Russian Foreign Ministry, expressed concern over the escalation involving regular army units, air forces, and heavy weapons on both sides. “We are concerned about the sharp escalation of armed clashes between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, involving regular army units, air force, and heavy weapons,” she said, adding that casualties had been reported.
Zakharova urged both countries to “abandon this dangerous confrontation” and resolve differences through political and diplomatic channels. “We call on our friendly Afghanistan and Pakistan to abandon this dangerous confrontation and return to the negotiating table to resolve all differences through political and diplomatic means,” she said.
Dmitry Peskov, speaking at a press briefing, noted that Moscow is closely monitoring the situation and expressed hope for a swift end to the clashes: “Of course, the direct military clashes that have taken place do not bode well. Therefore, we still hope that they will cease as soon as possible.”
Peskov also said that contacts are being arranged between Vladimir Putin and Shehbaz Sharif, with exact dates to be announced later. According to Pakistani Ambassador to Moscow Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Sharif is scheduled to visit Russia from March 3–5.
