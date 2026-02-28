US, Israel Launch Strikes On Iran As Tehran Vows Crushing Response

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump says the United States has begun“major combat operations” in Iran, while Tehran is preparing a crushing response.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday that it had launched a“pre-emptive missile attack” against Iran.

Trump told a press conference on Saturday that the United States had started“major combat operations” inside Iran.

Israeli officials also said that following the strike on Iran, Israel's airspace had been closed to civilian flights.

Without providing further details, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that explosions were heard in Qom, Lorestan, Hamedan, Kermanshah, Karaj, Tabriz, Ilam and Qeshm.

Tasnim News Agency also reported that“Iran is preparing for retaliation and a crushing response against the Zionist regime.”

Majid Akhavan, spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, announced that the country's entire airspace had been closed until further notice.

