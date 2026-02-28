US, Israel Launch Strikes On Iran As Tehran Vows Crushing Response
The Israeli Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday that it had launched a“pre-emptive missile attack” against Iran.
Trump told a press conference on Saturday that the United States had started“major combat operations” inside Iran.
Israeli officials also said that following the strike on Iran, Israel's airspace had been closed to civilian flights.
Without providing further details, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that explosions were heard in Qom, Lorestan, Hamedan, Kermanshah, Karaj, Tabriz, Ilam and Qeshm.
Tasnim News Agency also reported that“Iran is preparing for retaliation and a crushing response against the Zionist regime.”
Majid Akhavan, spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, announced that the country's entire airspace had been closed until further notice.
kk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment