Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna To Do 'Annadanam' In Temples Across The Country

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have decided to do 'Annadanam' in temples across the country on Sunday to celebrate this huge milestone in their lives.

They will also be sending trucks filled with sweets across the country to commemorate their wedding.

Sharing the news, Vijay and Rashmika posted on their respective social media handles, "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With Mithai and Food:)) So on March 1st we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing Annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings:) With Love Vijay & Rashmika (sic)."

The sweets will be distributed at various cities across the country, including Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijaywada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai, and Pondicherry.

Meanwhile, celebrating Vijay and Rashmika's wedding, the makers of their upcoming period film, "Ranabaali", unveiled a glimpse of the wedding song 'Endhayya Saami' from the film on Saturday.

While Vijay will be seen in the role of Ranabaali in his next, Rashmika has been roped in to portray his wife, Jayamma.

Actor Arnold Vosloo, known for his work in 'The Mummy', essays the role of the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector.

If the sources are to be believed, "Ranabaali" is based on the real incidents from the 1850s that never found a place in mainstream history books.

Before this, Vijay and Rashmika were seen together in "Geetha Govindam" and "Dear Comrade". However, "Ranabaali" will be their first release together after getting married.