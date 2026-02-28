Science Park, Research Centre Planned At Union Carbide Site In Bhopal: CM Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Bhopal, Feb 28 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the state government plans to develop a Science Park and a national-level research centre at the site of the former Union Carbide factory in Bhopal.

After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, CM Yadav said he apprised him of various initiatives undertaken jointly by the Centre and the state government.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said a comprehensive plan has been prepared to develop 87 acres of land at the site into a Bhopal Gas Tragedy Memorial, a Science Park, a Convention Centre, a modern laboratory dedicated to national security and a national research centre focused on development.

Referring to the Bhopal gas tragedy of December 3, 1984, CM Yadav said the city had witnessed one of the worst industrial disasters in history, in which more than 25,000 people lost their lives over the years. He added that the state government had recently completed the transportation and disposal of hazardous waste stored at the Union Carbide factory premises.

The Chief Minister said he sought guidance from HM Shah regarding the development of a grand memorial on the vacant land of the former factory site.

He also informed HM Shah about events organised by the state government to mark the legacy of Samrat Vikramaditya, whom he described as one of the greatest rulers in history.

CM Yadav said strong action has been taken against LWE activities in the state and noted that Balaghat district had long been affected by Left Wing Extremism. He said discussions were held on organising the Baiga Mahotsav in the district to promote regional development.

Referring to healthcare initiatives, the Chief Minister said a state-wide vaccination drive for the prevention of cervical cancer has been launched, under which more than eight lakh girls will receive free vaccination.

He added that the state government is extending assistance to farmers facing crop losses due to natural calamities after conducting necessary surveys.