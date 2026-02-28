Man Held In Rajasthan's Sikar For Allegedly Accepting Rs 13 Lakh Bribe On Pretext Of Evasion From ED

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Feb 28 (IANS) In a trap operation conducted by the Special Unit-2 of the Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), accused Uttam Pandey, a resident of Sarai Pandeypur village in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, was arrested red-handed on Saturday while accepting a bribe of Rs 13 lakh from the complainant in Sikar district.

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said that the complainant had submitted a written complaint to ACB Jaipur on December 30, 2025.

In his complaint, he alleged that he had been defrauded in 2022 in connection with an investment in a private company QFX Private Limited.

Subsequently, the accused contacted the victim, falsely claiming to be associated with the office of the Assistant Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Chandigarh, and demanded a bribe to remove his name from the case and secure relief.

As per the complaint, the accused initially demanded Rs 20 lakh, later reduced the amount to Rs 15 lakh, and finally agreed to accept Rs 13 lakh.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid on Saturday by Vijay Singh, Jaipur Deputy Superintendent of Police, under the supervision of Anil Kayal, Deputy Inspector General of Police.

The accused was caught red-handed near Hotel Ashoka in Kalyan Circle, while accepting the bribe.

A total amount of Rs 13 lakh -- including Rs 2 lakh in cash and Rs 11 lakh through other means -- was recovered from the possession of the accused.

The operation and subsequent proceedings are being supervised by Smita Srivastava, ACB Additional Director General of Police.

A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and further investigation is underway.