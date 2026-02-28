DIY Coconut Scrubber: Make An Eco-Friendly Kitchen Scrubber From Coconut Husks

Turn coconut husks into a durable, eco-friendly kitchen scrubber at home. This DIY scrubber saves money, reduces plastic waste, prevents micro-plastics in food, and promotes sustainable, healthy kitchen cleaning.

We use coconut for everything, from religious ceremonies to cooking. Usually, we just throw the husk in the dustbin. But did you know this 'waste' is actually super useful for your kitchen?Yes, it's true! An Instagram user, 'kahaniwalishivani', recently shared a video showing how to easily make a kitchen scrubber from coconut husk scrubbers sold in the market not only harm the environment, but they also break down and mix micro-plastics into our food. In such a situation, a homemade natural scrubber is a win-win for our health and the planet, break the dry coconut husk into small pieces. Then, soak these fibres in water for a few hours to make them soft. Once they're soft, beat them to get rid of any dust shown in the video, use a comb to brush the fibres and get long strands. Gather these strands, and either stitch or tie them tightly in the middle. Finally, trim the extra fibres with scissors to give it a neat shape. Your homemade natural scrubber is ready!

Store-bought coir scrubbers are often pricey or fall apart fast. But if you make it properly at home, it's very strong yet pliable. With a good finish, it can look even better than the market ones!

You save money since it's made from something you already have. Plus, coconut fibre dries quickly, so there's less chance of bacteria growing compared to plastic sponges.

